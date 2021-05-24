24-hour response officers are set to be stationed at Burnham-On-Sea Police Station for the first time in five years, it has been announced this week.

Inspector Joe Piscina told town councillors at a meeting last night (Monday) that response officers will be returning to Burnham-On-Sea Police Station, 24 hours a day, from the start of next month.

“Avon and Somerset Police have over the past 12 months been recruiting a number of new police officers and, as part of the uplift in numbers, I am happy to report Burnham-On-Sea will once again have response officers stationed at the police station,” he said in a report to councillors.

“This will be the first time in five years that response officers will be based at Burnham Police Station. During that time, calls to 999 were serviced from Bridgwater Express Park.”

“From June 1st, response officers will be working from Burnham seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey welcomed the announcement, saying: “It’s really good news that more hours will be covered from Burnham, especially after the recent spate of thefts from shops and anti-social behaviour.”

Burnham town councillor Cllr Louise Parkin agreed: “It’s excellent news.”