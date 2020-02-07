£50,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized in a Police raid on a home in Highbridge this week.

Officers swooped on a property on the Morland estate on Thursday (February 6th) where they discovered the plants and other equipment.

Police said the warrant was made possible by the local community informing them of suspicious behaviour.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Atkinson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We reacted on the back of intelligence received from the community and have been able to disrupt the drugs within Highbridge.”

One local resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There were a lot of plants recovered, with Police coming and going all day. The smell with the house’s windows open was quite potent.”

Police say local people who suspect drug use or dealing should report it on 101 or by visiting Avon & Somerset Constabulary’s website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/ report/drug-dealing-and-use