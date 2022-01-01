Eighty percent of eligible people have received their booster jabs in the South West.

NHS chiefs have announced that 80 percent of eligible people living in the South West have received their booster jabs and that 12 million vaccinations have been given in the region since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

The milestones have been reached as NHS staff and volunteers continue to deliver life-saving booster jabs over the New Year weekend to ensure people can get provide maximum protection against Omicron.

Vaccinators and those supporting them will be working to ensure that the NHS Covid vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, does not stop for the holiday weekend.

Vaccination sites from pharmacies to large vaccination centres across the region will be open over the New Year weekend including at Cheltenham Races and Bath Racecourse on New Years Day.

Dr Michael Marsh South West Medical Director NHS England and NHS Improvement urged anyone who is due a booster, first or second dose to take advantage of the New Year roll out: “Why not start the New Year with a resolution to keep healthy and get a life- saving booster jab. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against Omicron. Also if you haven’t had your first or second dose yet, please come forward as it’s not too late and we would be pleased to see you.”

Booking is best via the National Booking Service but plenty of sites are offering walk in vaccinations too.

Experts have warned that while first or second dose can help, only boosters provide the protection people really need against Omicron.

Every eligible adult can now book in for their all-important jab online and given some sites remain busy, the NHS is encouraging people to book to guarantee their slot.

More than seven in 10 eligible people aged 18 and over have now received their top-up protection against Covid-19, and over half of all people in their thirties who are eligible have also had their life-saving booster.

Every adult is eligible for a jab three months after their second following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on 29 November.

In line with JCVI guidance the NHS cannot vaccinate people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days, and people in this group should book their appointment for once 28 days has passed.