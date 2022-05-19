A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to run the London Marathon in aid of a cause close to her heart.

Dusica Roberts will be running the 26.2 miles on Sunday 2nd October to support a charity that helps people with Crohns after her son was diagnosed with the disease.

She says: “I have chosen to run for Crohns & Colitis UK because a few years ago our son Noah got sick and we didn’t know why. He was having lots of time off school, was in pain, was very tired and weak.”

”He went through lots of blood testing, MRI scans, an colonoscopy and finally was diagnosed with Crohns Disease.”

”Three operations, and lots of healing later, Noah is now in remission! Fingers crossed this continues.”

She adds: “I have a 16 week training plan that I started this week and so far these initial runs are going well.”

”My goal is to raise £2,500 by October 2nd, I would appreciate all the help and support I can get.”

Crohn’s & Colitis UK are the UK’s leading charity for Crohn’s and Colitis. Its mission is to improve diagnosis and treatment; to fund research and raise awareness.

See Dusica’s fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dusica-roberts