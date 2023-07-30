An afternoon of classic comedy comes to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this Wednesday (August 2nd).

The theatre’s new series of classic matinee screenings will be held at 2pm with the classic ‘The Ladykillers’.

“Our season of classic cinema matinees for only a fiver starts with the classic comedy The Ladykillers starring Alec Guiness and Peter Sellers,” says a spokesperson.

“An eccentric bandit gang moves into a little old lady’s boardinghouse to plot a major heist.”

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available to book online here.