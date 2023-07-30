Fourteen stalls were set up at the second monthly Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market when it returned on Friday (July 28th) and organisers have plans to expand it further.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to launch the new monthly markets at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street, replacing the Farmers Markets which were discontinued after becoming “unviable,” as reported here.

Local traders Julie Dean and Mike Smith are overseeing the new markets. Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had another busy event on Friday with a steady flow of visitors.”

“With lots of interest from traders, the venue was completely full inside and out so we are looking to expand further and have had discussions with the church about using the main hall.” The next event will be held on Friday 25th August from 9am-1pm.