Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboats were called out in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 30th) to search for a missing person on Brean beach.

Crews were alerted at 3.28am after the alarm was raised by Avon and Somerset Police.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “This was an early morning call for the team as we were tasked to reports of a missing person.”

“Concerns had grown for the person, who was believed to be on the beach and may have intentions of entering the water.”

“We gathered what limited information we had and headed to Brean to liaise with the Police.”

“After speaking to the police on scene we used our local knowledge and worked out which site they were staying on and where to commence our search from.”

“The Burnham RNLI Lifeboats were tasked by our Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Milford Haven and given a search area looking onto the beach from the water.”

“Our team were busy setting up into two search teams that would cover the caravan park, the small grass area at the top, footpath down to the beach and then divide and head north and south along the beach.”

“Within five minutes, our search teams found the person, assisted them and handed them over to the care of the ambulance.”

“A very successful outcome for our team and once again shows the importance of our local knowledge, our search training which includes identifying the places people are most likely to be found, and of course, our team work.”

“Due to the growing concerns for the person, and the potential for the incident to be a wider search, our flank team Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team and also the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 187 was also tasked but stood down once the person was located.”

“After a debrief, we restowed the equipment, washed the truck and headed off home at around 6.30am, just ready for the day to begin.”