An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (March 15th) to help a patient following a cardiac arrest.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed on the playing fields next to Winchester Park at 8.25am.

A spokeswoman for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We attended an incident reported as an elderly male who had suffered a cardiac arrest, in the Burnham-On-Sea area.”

“Our critical care team assisted at the scene of the incident and ground-escorted the patient in an ambulance to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.”

“The team we provided consisted of a doctor and specialist practitioner in critical care, both of whom specialise in pre-hospital emergency medicine. The aircraft was crewed as usual, by a pilot and co-pilot.”

South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust said it had sent two double crewed land ambulances and an operatioons officer to the scene.

The helicopter lifted off at around 9.28am and headed south to Taunton where it landed at Musgrove Park Hospital’s helipad at 9.38am.