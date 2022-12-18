An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (December 17th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The green Great Western Air Ambulance landed on the sand next to Burnham-On-Sea jetty, as pictured here. The helicopter landed just before 8.55am.

Paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient in a nearby road and then returned to the aircraft. The air ambulance lifted off from the beach a short time later.

The patient was taken to Weston General Hospital and was in a stable condition later on Saturday.