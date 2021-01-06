Coronavirus case numbers in Somerset are continuing to rise, according to the latest official figures.

The official data shows 198 new cases were confirmed in four Somerset districts in the last 24 hours up to 5pm on January 4th.

Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – saw the biggest increase with 72 positive cases, bringing its tally to 2,845.

Somerset West & Taunton has seen 71 new cases, bringing the tally since the start of the pandemic last Spring to 2,931.

Mendip saw an increase of 28, making a total of 1,750. And South Somerset also saw an increase in cases with 27 in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total to 2805.

A national lockdown is now underway in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid.

The latest R number for the healthcare region of the South West is estimated by the Government to be 1 to 1.2 with a daily infection growth rate range of +1% to +4%.