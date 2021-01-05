Somerset Police are appealing for help to identify the rightful owners of a quantity of jewellery.

Operation Remedy officers seized the items on Wednesday 16th December as part of their ongoing activity tackling burglary, drug and knife crime.

The items include stone-set bracelets, necklaces and earrings, two watches and a pair of hoop earrings, all suspected of being stolen in burglaries.

If you have any information which could help to identify the rightful owners, call 101 quoting reference 5218197748.

 
