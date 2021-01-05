A business near Burnham-On-Sea is expanding to cope with a growing demand for camper vans, motor homes and surf buses as holiday options for 2021 are restricted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sedgemoor Caravans, based off junction 22 of the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea, is to manufacture VW camper vans and surf buses alongside its existing caravan business.

Managing director Shaughnessy Abrahams says: “An increasing number of people are turning to camper vans, motor homes and towed caravans as a holiday option because there are so many restrictions on their usual holiday.”

“Because you drive yourself you do not have to mix with people at airports and on other transport and there is greater flexibility on timing your holiday to fit in with regulations.”

“Although the vaccine is being rolled out people realise that there is going to be restricted choice on holidays next year with many overseas destinations not open. That will mean that self-catering and hotels in this country are also going to be busy and caravans and camper vans are a great alternative.”

Mr. Abrahams started Sedgemoor Caravans when he was 19 years old and in less than five years it has grown to employ 10 people.

The business started by renovating and customising secondhand vans and selling them and then developed into customising for caravan owners to provide them with the facilities that suited their lifestyle. The expansion sees camper vans and VW Surf buses added to the vehicles available. More at www.sedgemoorcaravans.co.uk