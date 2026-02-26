Baroque ’n’ Roll concert set to bring classical‑meets‑rock to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

A spectacular fusion of classical elegance and rock‑and‑roll energy is heading to Burnham-On-Sea this Spring when the Bristol Ensemble brings its Baroque ’n’ Roll concert to the Princess Theatre.

The performance will take place on Friday 24th April 2026 at 7.30pm, with all tickets priced at £21.50.

Audiences can expect a lively and eclectic programme that blends much‑loved Baroque favourites from composers such as Bach and Vivaldi with bold, modern classics — including surprising re‑imagined pieces from Queen and Metallica.

The show promises a night “where the harpsichord meets the headbang”, offering a playful mix of refinement and rebellion performed by one of the South West’s most respected musical collectives.

Founded in 1994 by violinist and conductor Roger Huckle, the Bristol Ensemble has spent more than three decades at the heart of the region’s musical life, known for its versatility and high‑calibre performances across a wide range of genres.

Tickets and further details are available via the Princess Theatre website.