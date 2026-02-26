Burnham solicitors offer free will‑writing to support Weston Hospicecare’s Make Your Will Week

Local solicitors in Burnham-On-Sea are once again donating their time to support Weston Hospicecare by offering free will‑writing appointments in return for a suggested donation to the charity.

The annual Make Your Will Week will run from Monday 2nd March to Friday 6th March, giving residents the chance to write or update their will while helping to fund compassionate end‑of‑life care in the community.

This year, eight solicitors across thirteen locations are taking part, generously giving their time to help people put their affairs in order and gain peace of mind for the future.

The initiative coincides with Weston Hospicecare’s involvement in the national This Is Hospice Care campaign, which brings together more than 125 hospices across the UK to highlight the vital role that gifts in wills play in funding hospice services.

Abi Smart, Legacy and Philanthropy Fundraiser at Weston Hospicecare, says:

“Make Your Will Week is a wonderful example of our community coming together to support local hospice care. We’re incredibly grateful to the solicitors who give their time so generously, and to everyone who chooses to take part.

“Gifts in wills are a vital source of funding for Weston Hospicecare. They once paid for the care of one in four of our patients. Today, that figure has fallen to one in nine. As costs rise and demand for our services grows, legacy gifts are more important than ever in helping us continue to provide compassionate care to local families when they need it most.”

Last year’s campaign raised £21,705 for the hospice.

Appointments must be booked directly with participating solicitors, with many already fully booked. Remaining availability includes:

Barrington & Sons, Burnham‑On‑Sea

Holley & Steer, Burnham‑On‑Sea

Powells, Weston‑super‑Mare

Bennetts, Wrington

John Hodge, Weston‑super‑Mare, Clevedon and Yatton

Star Legal, Clevedon

Wards, Clevedon

More information and booking details can be found at: westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/make-your-will-week