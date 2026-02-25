Burnham-On-Sea street artist unveils huge new house-sized mural in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea street artist Damian Nicholson has revealed his most ambitious artwork yet — a striking country‑music‑themed mural covering the entire side of a house in the town centre.

The colourful piece, titled ‘Keep It Country’, has transformed the wall of a home in Chapel Street, owned by Dave and Lynnie Goodall, who asked Damian to base the design around Lynnie’s favourite country and western stars.

The mural is an impressive 16ft high and 20ft wide, featuring a detailed mix of iconic musicians and imagery, including a famous guitar once played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It also includes Mark Hills, lead singer of Taunton band Wrecking Ball, who has twice won a British Country Music Award and is a close friend of Lynnie.

Mark visited the mural this week and was “so impressed” that he has made it his profile picture online — where the artwork is already attracting attention in Nashville.

Damian says the mural has been his most challenging project to date.

“It’s taken three months, with the bad weather stopping me so many times,” he said. “I started in November and finished this week. Getting the characters and faces right was difficult, it’s very detailed but I’m so pleased with the end result.”

The wall features a host of country legends, including Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and the symbolic Spirit Horse.

Mark Hill, pictured below, described being included in the mural as “very special” and “quiet humbling”, comparing it to the famous mural wall at Legends Corner in Nashville.

He will next perform locally on March 6th at the Railway pub in Burnham at 9pm.