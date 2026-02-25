Burnham’s new Japanese takeaway restaurant ‘Ebisu’ moves opening to next week

A new Japanese sushi restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea has moved its opening to Tuesday March 3rd, bringing a unique culinary offering to the town centre.

Ebisu, which already operates a popular branch in Weston-super-Mare, is set to launch its latest outlet in Burnham’s College Street.

A spokesman for the restaurant told Burnham-On-Sea.com that ‘unavoidable circumstances’ had led to this week’s planned opening being moved.

It comes as final work on the internal and external refurbishment has been completed over the last few days.

The restaurant has a smart modern interior and will serve freshly made, high-quality sushi, noodles, and curries — with a menu that’s “really different for Burnham.”

Ebisu’s Weston branch has been running successfully for seven years, and the company is now expanding with a third take-away outlet having also opened in Taunton in the Orchard Shopping Centre over the past week.

In addition to the dine-in service, Ebisu will offer deliveries via Uber Eats, making it easier for residents to enjoy Japanese cuisine from the comfort of their homes.