BBC Springwatch presenter Martin Hughes-Games visited Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (December 12th) to sign copies of his new book and raise funds for a local charity.

Martin has been a supportive patron for Secret World Wildlife Rescue for 10 years and he was in town to sign copies of his book at the charity’s pop-up charity shop in the High Street.

A steady flow of visitors attended the socially-distanced event to help the charity.

Martin, pictured here with Secret World founder Pauline Kidner, said: “It’s been great to visit to Burnham and meet many lovely local people who support Secret World.”

In 2019, Martin was the compere for the charity’s ‘Out of Africa’ charity Auction and Ball. He also flew all the way from India in April 2019 to deliver a talk in Bridgwater in aid of the charity.

“Of course, that is something that could not have happened in 2020, but he is still keen to help the charity and so we organised this special little event,” says founder Pauline Kidner.

“Most people know him from BBC’s Springwatch and Autumnwatch but he has worked on many projects around the world.”

“From the frozen wastes of the Southern Ocean; the tropical rainforests of South America; the scorching grasslands of Africa, the dizzy heights of the snow-caped peaks of the Himalayas: Martin has been to every continent on earth filming natural history programmes.”

Copies of the books can also be ordered from the charity’s web shop.