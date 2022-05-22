Beach safety signs are being upgraded along Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches in time for the start of the summer season.

Sedgmoor District Council, which manages the three beaches, is introducing the new signs to give clearer advice to users with the new signs unveiled at Brean, as pictured here.

The information includes who to call in the event of an emergency, clearer safety guidance, and information about the areas of local beaches where dogs can be walked. Some beach users say the current signs are confusing.

A spokeswoman for Sedgmoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our resorts team are in the process of replacing and updating the signs in Berrow, Brean and Burnham-On-Sea so hopefully some of these issues will be resolved.”

The new signs also include RNLI branding and advice following an audit of safety by the charity.

The RNLI’s beach lifeguards will be going on duty this summer on the three local beaches, including at Brean for the first time.