Beach wardens in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow return to their patrols for a new season this week.

Sedgemoor District Council says the wardens are undertaking two days of ‘refresher and update training’ and will then be ready to welcome visitors from Thursday in time for the Easter holidays and ahead of the summer season.

“The wardens are stationed on Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beaches and will remain on duty until late September, supervising beach activities, providing basic first aid, issuing jetty permits, collecting car parking fees and giving general beach safety and advice,” says spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“During the high season, they will be joined by RNLI lifeguards.”

“There are high tides at the beginning of the Easter break, so the beach at Berrow and Brean will not be accessible for parking until midday.”

“The toilets at Brean and Berrow beaches will be open from Good Friday. Facilities at Burnham-On-Sea have remained open during the winter.”

“We are pleased to announce that it is now possible to apply for either a Burnham-on-Sea Jetty permit or a Berrow Beach Parking Permit on-line and visitors can purchase annual parking passes on the Berrow beach gate using a card payment.”

“We regretfully remind all holiday home-owners Government rules do not allow overnight stays until at least 12th April, which unfortunately does not cover the Easter holiday period.”