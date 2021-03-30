Somerset’s Public Health leaders are urging residents to be responsible and stay safe as lockdown eases in order to keep infection rates down.

The changes to restrictions mean outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households are now allowed, and outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts have restarted.

However, Somerset’s Director of Public Health, Trudi Grant, says people should continue to work from home where they can, and minimise the number of journeys they take where possible. If you do have to travel, stay local where possible and avoid the busiest times and the busiest routes.

She says: “We’ve all pulled together through these difficult times, but let’s keep going; keep sticking to the hands, face, space guidance and take a gradual approach to enjoying new freedoms one day at a time.”

“It will only be through a collective effort of acting responsibly and cautiously that we be able to move closer to a future that is more familiar.”

There are further relaxations of restrictions planned on April 12th, May 17th and June 21st. However the roadmap dates are all based on data and may change.

Somerset County Council’s Deputy Director of Public Health, Lou Woolway, adds: “The dates set out are the earliest points which we may reopen – not necessarily will.”

“While it will be a great relief to many of us to see the lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, we must not take advantage of this period of transition.”

“By persevering and being patient now, we can all help to keep the number of cases as low as we can which will help people to stay well and ease the pressure on our local healthcare services.”