Somerset has seen just 26 new confirmed Covid in the latest 24-hour figures.

According to the latest official data, Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – saw eight new confirmed cases and has a total tally of 5,272 positive tests.

There were ten new cases were in South Somerset, which has an overall tally of 3,353 positive tests. In Somerset West and Taunton there were six new confirmed cases, for an overall total of 5,908. In Mendip there were just two new positive cases.

The infection rates are mixed in the districts based on the latest rolling seven-day figures were South Somerset 57 people per 100,00 population (up from 51.1 the previous day); SWT 16.1 (down from 16.8); Sedgemoor 74.7 (no change); and Mendip 27.7 (up from 24.2).

The official estimated R number for the South West is now 0.7 to 0.9 with a daily infection growth rate range of -6% to -1% as of 26 March 2021.