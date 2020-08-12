Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity has appealed for information after a bee hives at the park was damaged by vandals this week.

The holiday park says: “Unbelievably our precious and important bee hives have been vandalised, destroying one of our swarms.”

“We are offering a reward to anyone who can give us the names of those involved in destroying our hives.”

Not only is it dangerous to those who have done this it has destroyed several years of hard work both with the bees and our resort flowers and fauna.”

The holiday park is asking anyone with information to get in touch with the park.