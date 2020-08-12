The leaders Of Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West & Taunton Council And South Somerset District Council have this week spoken out against Somerset County Council’s plans to create a unitary authority.

“The district councils have been consistent in their view that real change is needed in local government in Somerset to deliver better outcomes for our communities. We are also agreed that a single unitary is the wrong solution for Somerset.”

“Our joint work has always been about reform, not simple reorganisation, that will enable a stronger economy, stronger communities, stronger care and stronger, sustainable services. This will include a two unitary council solution.”

“We have never been opposed to the creation of unitary authorities and the districts’ case will be a stronger and more ambitious alternative to the One Somerset proposal.”

“As such, we are disappointed that Somerset County Council decided to issue a press statement about our proposals which contains confusing information and describes an announcement which has not yet happened.”

“It is our full intention for the districts’ proposal to be democratically debated and shaped by our residents in the coming weeks, recognising that it needs to meet the different needs of our diverse communities while also delivering reform.”

It comes after Somerset County Council this week issued a statement claiming that “Somerset’s district councils have performed a major U-turn and have agreed to work towards a plan to abolish themselves and create two new unitary authorities across Somerset. It comes after two years of district councils arguing that unitary authorities were not the best option for Somerset.”

Somerset County Council Leader David Fothergill said: “It is frustrating it has taken them this long to agree with our position but at least they have dropped their opposition to unitary authorities.”

“I am available to meet if it helps to move us along to get the best solution for Somerset. I have argued long and loud that unitary status will remove duplication, create more local opportunities for residents and businesses and deliver savings that could be invested in frontlines services and priorities like climate change. Let’s not get left behind and let’s get it right for Somerset.”

Somerset County Council’s One Somerset proposals, voted through just two weeks ago, ask the government to abolish all councils in Somerset and create one single new authority.

“I have been asking for two years, why have five Chief Executives, HR teams, IT contracts and so on when you could have just one. It is easy to understand and frankly a no-brainer. The districts are now saying why have five when you could have two – it is a difficult option for the public to understand, but let’s meet and discuss the best option for Somerset,” said Cllr Fothergill.

“It is hard to see why people in Wells, Shepton Mallet and Frome would want to be run from offices in Yeovil and why people in Bridgwater would want to be taken over by Somerset West and Taunton Council but we need to talk it all through.”