The banning of cars from part of Burnham-On-Sea town centre could be set to continue in an effort to help shoppers to stay socially-distanced during their visits to shops.

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council are set to meet virtually on Tuesday (August 18th) to review the latest footfall figures and assess feedback from traders and shoppers before making a decision on whether to extend the scheme in the High Street beyond the end of August.

Parts of Burnham-On-Sea High Street have been closed for around eight weeks as part of the first ‘tranche’ of measures in the county, which are being funded by the Department for Transport’s £250m Emergency Active Travel Fund.

While some shoppers have welcomed the measures for enabling them to shop safely in the town centre, some shops say their trade has been hit by the chnages.

This week, the partial pedestrianisation of Burnham High Street has been named among a range of measures across Somerset that are being allocated ‘local funding’ to allow them to continue for at least a month if there is local support.

Funding for the ‘tranche 1’ schemes currently in place has now ended, but local funding has been made available to extend the schemes that have been effective and achieved local support, for at least one month.

Members of the public can have their say on the current scheme and flag up areas of concern through an interactive online mapping tool called ‘Commonplace’, which can be found at somersetcovidactivetravel.commonplace.is

Pictured: Our photos show the busy scenes in Burnham High Street last weekend