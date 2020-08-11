Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers

Burnham-On-Sea runner Jason Vickers has this week completed his 1,000th mile of running this year — as he keeps training for charity events over the coming months.

Jason has spent extra time on training runs around Burnham and Highbridge during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep fit.

“I’ve just reached 1,000 miles this week,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com duringh his latest run on Burnham seafront, pictured.

The plucky runner, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, added: “So many running events have been cancelled this year during the pandemic but I was keen to stay in training.”

“On March 15th I’m due to take part in the Weymouth 10km and I hope to do the Great North Run next year if they can go ahead.”

Thanks to the support of local people, Jason, who works at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket, has raised £27,752 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

