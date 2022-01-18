A small group of volunteers from the Friends of Burnham Beach spent a productive two hours removing rubbish from the banks of the River Brue at the weekend.

These photos show the before and after scenes – and the results of the team in clearing away plastic litter washed up along the banks.

A spokeswoman says: “As well as masses of litter and plastic, the group retrieved a dustbin, which will be upcycled for use as a water butt, a bollard, several bread baskets, an enormous and very heavy pallet, several buckets and a wheel and tyre!”

“The question still remains: where does all of this rubbish come from?”

“The group were encouraged by the support of passers-by and hope to resume events open to members of the public soon.”

Details of these events will be advertised here on Burnham-On-Sea.com and on Facebook.