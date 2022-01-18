Over £550 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special charity film screening held in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (January 17th).

The comedy film Quartet was shown at the Ritz Cinema in Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Dozens of people were entertained by the British comedy-drama film, which is based on the play Quartet by Ronald Harwood. It was actor Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut.

Organiser Jenny Golding thanked all those who had attended and generously supported the event. Covid rules were in operation.

She added: “We raised a marvellous total of £552. Sixty six people bought tickets at £5 each and the rest came from the raffle.”

”We wish to thank Mr Pat Scott for donating the largest of his cinema screens to us, including a Gift Token for £10. His staff Emma and Richard were also an enormous help.”

Pictured: Organised Jenny Golding, with Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Pat Scott