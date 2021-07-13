Berrow and Brean Community Hubs and Cafes will be re-opening this month as Covid restrictions ease.

The hubs will restart on July 20th at Berrow Village Hall and on July 22nd at Brean Village Hall. Both will run from 1-3pm.

Everyone is welcome and the organisers are encouraging residents to bring along someone who might be finding it difficult to get back out into the community. There will be plenty of coffee, tea and cake!

Spokeswoman Lesley Millard says: “We now have over 30 volunteers from different parts of the community. We have members of St Mary’s Church, St Bridgets Church, Brean Methodist Church, Burnham Baptist Church and also members of the community who want to support us. We are non-profit making and are seeking further funding to help us sustain our work for a year. ”

“We sought to explore ways of fulfilling our mission in the community. After a year of data analysis and talking to people using questionnaires, we decided we wanted to reach out to those who are lonely and isolated in our communities. We also wanted to work with others in the community who were already working hard to support people. This has been especially true over the last year.”

“In 2020, we formed a small group of people including Mike Wise (Chair of Parish Council,), Paul Hellend (Site Manager of the Village Hall and Primary School), Kim Wilcox (Village Agent), Lesley Millard (St Mary’s Church), Elaine Bailey (St Bridget’s Church) and Robert Pearce (Church Warden at St Mary’s Church). After looking at what was already present in the villages, we decided that there were 2 things we wanted to do.”

One of the first things the group did was to create a Welcome Booklet that is given to anyone moving into the area. It contains all the information about services and organisations within Berrow and Brean.

The second initiative was to start Community Hubs and Cafes in both villages.

“We now have a Management Committee and our own bank account. A constitution has been agreed and we are putting together policies and insurance. We have set up working relationships with Sedgemoor DC, Citizens Advice, Age UK, the Foodbank and Somerset Community Council. Sedgemoor and Citizen’s Advice would like us to be a pilot for their Digital Champions Scheme.”

“This will mean that we provide help and support to those people who lack confidence using a computer. The Foodbank are happy for us to collect boxes for people to collect from the café. Age UK will be able to attend sessions and support where necessary. The Good Neighbours Scheme is supported by Somerset Community Council.”

“We have been successful in gaining funding from Hinkley Point C Community Fund which will kickstart the initiative. We are also really pleased to have established a link with the Resident’s Association. It will be good to work together for our community.”

“It has been a difficult time for everyone over the last year. We can now start to work together to support those who have become more isolated and alone. If you would like to help, please contact lesleymillard3@gmail.com or telephone 01278 327397. We are now looking for people who would be willing to bake cakes/biscuits and help on the day.”

Berrow Community Hub and Café will be held in Berrow Village Hall on Tuesday afternoons from 1-3pm. The Brean Community Hub and Café will be held in Brean Village Hall from 1-3pm on Thursday afternoons.

Kim, our Village Agent, and Sam, our PCSO, will be joining us on the first week and then once a month after that. Melissa from Sedgemoor District Council will also be there to support anyone who would like to gain more confidence with their computer.