Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow today (Saturday, February 8th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach is appealing for local people to get involved by joining the latest monthly clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of stormy tides.

It’s the second beach clean of the 2020 and helpers will again be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 10am at the Berrow beach entrance.

A spokesman adds: “By special request and for this month only, we have been asked to tackle the stretch of beach north of the Sundowner Café, near the Berrow Beach car park.”

The Berrow group is led by Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied. All children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.

