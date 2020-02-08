A Highbridge vintage vehicle enthusiast has returned a special vehicle to Puriton eight decades after its original arrival in 1940.

The Muir-Hill 3 ton dumper truck, which has a Somerset registration of FYA 655, originally spent much of its working life in and around the Royal Ordnance Factory at Puriton.

“In the late 1950’s it was sold for scrap to a Mr Styles who owned the scrap yard at the balloon hanger site at Pawlett,” says present owner, Mike Lawrence from Highbridge.

“There it remained, deteriorating and rusting in a scrap yard until 1972 when a vintage enthusiast, Hector Hamer of Portishead, purchased it for £65 and over many years carried out a major restoration of it.”

“I purchased it in 2015 and have exhibited it at a number of Vintage shows. Since owning it, it has always been my intention to take it back to the former ROF site for a photo shoot before the whole site is re-developed.”

Pictured: Vehicle owner Mike with his vintage vehicle (photos Mike Lang)