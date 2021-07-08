A selection of Co-op stores across Somerset will close early this Sunday (July 11th) to allow staff to travel home and watch England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

All stores in the Southern Co-op group will be closing at 7.45pm ahead of the match’s 8pm kick-off time.

A statement released by Southern Co-op said: “It’s coming home…so we’re going home at 7.45pm on Sunday.”

“Our colleagues deserve some time off to watch the final so we’re closing all of our stores early. Thank you for your understanding.”

In total, seven stores will close early, these are: Banwell, Knightcott Road; Berrow, Berrow Road; Congresbury, Brinsea Road; Clevedon, Old Street; Nailsea, Hannah More Road; Portishead, Newfoundland Way; and Pill, Baltic Place.

For more information on these stores, log on to www.stores.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk