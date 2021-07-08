Thousands of visitors from across the UK are expected to visit East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea this weekend when a popular healing festival returns.

The Healing Weekend Festival is being held on Friday July 9th, Saturday July 10th and Sunday July 11th at Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Last time, over 5,000 people attended and a similar crowd is expected this weekend.

Organisers Elaine Fenton and Ron Tropman says: “The Healing Weekend is now firmly established as one of the major events of its kind in the UK.”

“With over 180 exhibitors, 90 workshops, talks and performances, evening shows, children’s activities, camping and good food, the event has something for everyone. It is a truly inspiring experience. We will be adhering to industry standard Covid 19 standards.”

The event will be open daily from 10am to 6pm. Friday and Saturday Evening Shows 7pm to 10pm. Admission is £5 daily Under 14’s free. £5 Wristband provides entry to workshops and talks and is payable each day.

Friday’s evening of Clairvoyance and Music and Saturday’s Evening of Clairvoyance and Music are charged at £5 from the Ticket Office on site. More at www.thehealingweekend.co.uk