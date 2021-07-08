Somerset-based building firm Henry W Pollard & Sons has ceased trading after 161 years of trading, it has been confirmed.

The company was founded in 1860 and worked on projects across the south west, including the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

It had offices in Plymouth as well as its Bridgwater base and was familiar to many around the area simply as Pollard’s.

Advisors from accountants PKF Francis Clark emailed suppliers and other stakeholders and told them all Pollard sites were now closed and they should not visit them.

Lucinda Coleman, partner and head of business recovery at PKF Francis Clark, says: “Henry W Pollard & Sons Limited has sadly ceased trading and the directors are taking steps to place the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.”

She added that PKF Francis Clark was assisting the directors but not looking to be appointed as administrators.

Henry W Pollard & Sons Limited’s most recently filed accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020 showed the company owed creditors £5.4m. It had 41 employees on its books.

It was family-owned until a management buyout in 1997. It was headquartered in Bridgwater, with a regional office in Plymouth and worked throughout the South West. It operated as a general building contractor in the private and public sectors.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of £178,000 on revenue of £24.1m. It had cash reserves of £1.9m at its year end.