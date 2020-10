Berrow Junior Rangers Under 8s have unveiled a new-look team kit thanks to the support of a local sponsor.

It’s the team’s first season playing in a league and they are proud of their new team clothing sponsored by Floortech.

“The players are very much enjoying their football and we would like to thank Russell Perkins for sponsoring the team’s new kit,” says the club’s Ian Howgate.

“Without sponsors, we would find it very hard to get kids playing and enjoying football.”