Berrow Lionesses U13s secure sponsorship deal with local firm

Berrow Lionesses U13 Girls Team are celebrating after securing a new training sponsor to help prepare them for the winter months.

Thanks to the support of Matt Pitt from Somerset Aluminium Windows and Doors, every player has received a personalised winter training jacket to accompany their existing match kit.

Matt joined the team at their home ground in Red Road, Berrow on Saturday (22nd November) ahead of their cup game, where he was pictured with the players and coaches Steven Neilson, Emily Moreton and Kieran Franklin.

The Lionesses went on to win their match and are now through to the next round of the competition.

This is the girls’ first season as a new team, but they have already impressed with their positive performances and determination on the pitch.

The club has thanked Matt Pitt for his generous sponsorship, which will ensure the players are well-equipped for training during the colder months.

