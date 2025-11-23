MP Tessa Munt calls on Government to transform NHS care and research for ME

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has called on the Government to transform NHS care for and research into Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

During a 60-minute Westminster Hall debate on Government support for people with ME, which she secured, the MP pressed the Government to accelerate research and commit to specialist services for those who are very ill with the condition.

Prior to the debate, Tessa Munt MP, commented: “While I welcome the new NHS Delivery Plan, it includes no new substantial funding for ME. Despite proposing to “explore” specialist services, it offers no support to those in crisis, risking the lives of ME sufferers across the country. Urgent action, accountability and specialist services are needed.”

Since becoming MP in July 2024, Tessa Munt has pressed the Government repeatedly on research into ME and conditions associated with it, including Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS).

In May, she presented a letter, signed by all 72 Liberal Democrat MPs, to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, asking the Government to invest in the futures of people living with ME in the UK.

“For too many sufferers, ME has meant years confined to bed, living in darkness, hoping a cure will be found. In the UK, an estimated 1.35 million people with ME or ME-like symptoms want nothing more than a return to normal life.”

“In addition to the huge mental and physical effect on those living with ME and their carers, the economic impact of ME is significant; outdated estimates put it at £3.3bn annually, and this is likely to be many times higher now.”

“I will continue to do all I can to ensure the voices of all ME sufferers are heard at the very highest levels of Government.”

Information on the debate is at: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cdp-2025-0217/