The cancellation of this week’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival hasn’t stopped a group of local youngsters getting into the carnival spirit.

Berrow Preschool has held its own version of the carnival, while raising funds for Children In Need.

“Due to Burnham carnival being cancelled this year we decided to have our own carnival with preschool children,” says the Preschool’s Emma Allen.

She adds: “The children decided they wanted to do superheroes – we made the float with the children and they helped decorate it.”

“We also created a video for parents to watch their children on the float where they danced along to superhero music!”

Berrow Preschool currently has spare spaces for children aged 3 and above – contact Emma at berrowpreschool@educ.somerset.gov.uk for more details