A Covid-19 mass vaccination programme will be delivered to the South West population in phases, health bosses have said.

NHS England says those who are vulnerable, and health and social care workers, will be prioritised to “protect those most in need and to enable staff to help others”.

It adds that there are 4.5m people to be vaccinated in the region – which it defines as Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

It also says that “robust national, regional and local plans are being developed to get the vaccine to South West residents, with NHS England and NHS Improvement working closely with local NHS organisations to prepare for delivery of the vaccine.”

However, in the meantime, no decision has been made on how people under 50 should be offered a Covid vaccine, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

The committee also said the first phase of rolling out the vaccine would focus on more older people who are at most risk.