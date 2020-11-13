The latest official figures on confirmed Coronavirus cases show there were 120 new cases across Somerset in the latest daily figures.

According to the official data the 24-hour figures show there were 31 positive tests in both Mendip and South Somerset while Sedgemoor saw 30 new confirmed cases, and there were 28 in Somerset West and Taunton.

It puts the overall totals in each district at: Mendip 621; Sedgemoor 1,060; SWT 1,166; and South Somerset 964.

The total for the whole Somerset County Council area since the start of the pandemic has risen by 120 in a day to 3,811.

Meanwhile, the seven-day figures state that that were 98 new confirmed cases in Mendip (up by four), pushing the infection rate up per 100,000 population to 84.8.

Sedgemoor fell by seven cases to 161 (a rate of 130.7 per 100,000). SWT was up five to 145 (rate of 93.5). South Somerset was up five to 176 (104.5). The overall seven-day new confirmed cases in the county are 580, at a rate of 103.2 per 100,000 population.

The latest R number for the healthcare region of the South West is estimated at 1.2 to 1.4 with a daily infection growth rate range of +3% to +7% as of 6th November 2020.