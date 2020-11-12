Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank has seen a big surge in demand from struggling local families due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

As the second lockdown enters its second week, the team at Burnham’s Foodbank say they have seen a big increase in requests for help.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, chairman Nick Bashford says: “Referrals to our Foodbank this year are 50% up on 2019 including during this period of lockdown.”

“The Foodbank continues to be very well supported by our local community for which we are extremely grateful.”

“We expect to contnue to see an increase in demand for support in the lead up to Christmas.”

Nick says the Foodbank has good supplies in place thanks to the local backing but he says donations are always needed.

“We are very well stocked with food parcel core items such as pasta, beans, soups, cereals etc but we regularly run short of small jars of coffee, fruit juice and squash, jams and custard.”

“We also provide toilet rolls and toiletries which are in high demand.”

“We continue to operate with a skeleton team of volunteers to ensure social distancing, without which we wouldn’t be able to maintain our service.”

People needing referral for emergency food support should contact their existing support agency or the Village Agents team, Citizens Advice, Schools, Doctors, Health Visitor, or Homes in Sedgemoor.

Pictured: Top, the Foodbank team at work; Centre – Burnham Rotary Club presenting the Foodbank with a donation for £600 earlier this year; Above – Burnham Freemasons and Tesco have given several big donations this year