Berrow Primary Church Academy celebrates national award win

Berrow Primary Church Academy is celebrating national recognition after being officially presented with a top award.

The National Nurturing Schools Award recognises the school’s strong commitment to supporting the social, emotional and mental health of every pupil, and highlights its belief that “learning happens when children feel safe and valued.”

Headteacher Charlotte Bradley says she is incredibly proud of the achievement: “I want to thank our dedicated staff for their hard work in fostering such a supportive and nurturing environment, and of course, our children, families and members of our community, who make our school a kind and welcoming place every single day,” she said.

An assessor from NurtureUK praised the school’s approach, noting the depth of evidence provided during the assessment process, including attendance and exclusion data, community case studies and detailed work linked to The Six Principles of Nurture.

The assessor added that Berrow Primary Church Academy has undergone significant positive change in recent years, growing to more than 160 pupils and developing what the school describes as a “friendly, nurturing and loving place with big ambitions.”

They highlighted the school’s strong Christian ethos, renewed community links and its aim of “Lighting up a love of learning.”

“It was a pleasure spending time with members of the school community and to see these values in action,” the assessor said.

The award marks a major milestone for the school near Burnham-On-Sea as it continues its commitment to “Getting it Right for Every Child.”