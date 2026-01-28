VIDEO: Storm Chandra creates swirling sands on Burnham-On-Sea beach

Strong winds from Storm Chandra created these mesmerising scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (January 27th).

Gusts of 50mph winds blew sand along the beach, creating these swirling scenes, much to the fascination of walkers and their pets.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows further breezy conditions this week with more heavy rain on Thursday when a further Met Office weather warning is in place.

A major incident has been declared in Somerset as authorities step up their response to flooding caused by the storm.

Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services are working together after heavy rain overnight into Tuesday led to rising water levels in several parts of the county.