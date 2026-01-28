6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 28, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVIDEO: Storm Chandra creates swirling sands on Burnham-On-Sea beach
News

VIDEO: Storm Chandra creates swirling sands on Burnham-On-Sea beach

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Strong winds from Storm Chandra created these mesmerising scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (January 27th).

Gusts of 50mph winds blew sand along the beach, creating these swirling scenes, much to the fascination of walkers and their pets.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows further breezy conditions this week with more heavy rain on Thursday when a further Met Office weather warning is in place.

A major incident has been declared in Somerset as authorities step up their response to flooding caused by the storm.

Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services are working together after heavy rain overnight into Tuesday led to rising water levels in several parts of the county.

Previous article
Flowers laid besides Highbridge ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day
Next article
Berrow Primary Church Academy celebrates national award win

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.1 ° C
7 °
5.1 °
84 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com