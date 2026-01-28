Flowers laid besides Highbridge ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Flowers have been laid besides a Highbridge statue to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and 81 years since the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Flowers were laid at the foot of Highbridge’s Frank Foley Statue in Market Street on Tuesday (January 27th), as pictured here.

Highbridge-born Frank Foley was employed as a Passport Control Officer in Berlin from 1920 until 1939. In his role, he was able to help thousands of Jews escape from Nazi Germany before the outbreak of World War Two.

The Frank Foley statue in Highbridge was unveiled in 2005. In summer 2022, the Frank Foley statue was given a professional wash and clean.

