Police issue warning as counterfeit £20 notes circulate in the region

Police are urging residents and businesses to be on alert following several reports of counterfeit £20 notes being used across the region.

Officers say the fake banknotes have already been used in a number of transactions, including an incident in which worthless counterfeit notes were handed over to purchase high‑value electronic goods advertised on an online selling site.

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Baines said enquiries are underway to establish how the notes entered circulation.

“We are receiving information that counterfeit £20 notes are in circulation across the South Gloucestershire area, and we are aware of at least one incident where they were used to purchase expensive electronic goods,” he said.

“A full and thorough investigation is being carried out, and we are issuing advice so people can be confident they’re accepting genuine payments for goods and services they are providing.”

He added: “These £20 notes are worthless and we want to prevent more residents, shopkeepers and businesses from becoming victims of fraud.”

Police are advising people to use online banking wherever possible when selling items through social media or online forums. If cash must be accepted, officers are urging residents to check notes carefully.

What to look out for on the £20 notes

Two serial numbers linked to the counterfeit notes: YA09 592802 and DK57 985923

and A hologram that switches between Twenty and Pounds when tilted

A clear, sharply defined transparent window

Raised print, especially on the words Bank of England

A metallic thread and security features that should not peel or scratch off

Any note that feels unusual, looks blurry or lacks security features should not be accepted

If you suspect a counterfeit note

Do not confront the person handing it over

Try to retain the note if it is safe to do so

Record useful details such as a description of the individual or their vehicle

Report it to police on 101 or via the Avon & Somerset Police website

or via the Avon & Somerset Police website Businesses should also inform their bank

Police are asking residents, shop owners and local businesses to share the warning to help prevent further circulation of the fake notes.

Pictured: Counterfeit £20 notes have entered circulation (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)