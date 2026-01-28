Major incident declared in Somerset as Storm Chandra causes flooding

A major incident has been declared in Somerset as authorities step up their response to widespread flooding caused by Storm Chandra.

Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and emergency services are working together after heavy rain overnight into Tuesday led to rising water levels in parts of the county.

Although conditions are expected to be drier on Wednesday, the risk of further flooding on the Somerset Levels and Moors remains high as water continues to move through the system.

The council says the major incident has been declared as a precaution, allowing agencies to share resources and respond quickly should conditions deteriorate further.

Additional flood warnings are expected for areas including Moorland, and residents are being urged to sign up for the latest alerts via the Government’s flood warning service.

Around 50 properties have already been affected in Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel, with that number likely to rise.

Local Authority Liaison Officers are visiting affected communities to offer support, and residents whose homes have flooded are encouraged to report it through the council’s online system.

Council Leader Bill Revans said the declaration ensures Somerset is prepared for what may come: “Storm Chandra brought more than 50mm of rain to parts of Somerset last night, on top of already saturated land, and this has caused widespread disruption,” he said.

“We know many communities have been impacted and our thoughts go to all those experiencing flooding.”

He added that teams had been working through the night to deal with impassable roads and urged people not to travel unless essential.

“Please avoid travelling if you can and never attempt to drive through flood water,” he said. “The weather forecast remains challenging, so we will be working with colleagues in the emergency services to ensure we are prepared should the situation continue to deteriorate.”

Numerous flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the county. Council crews and contractors from Kier have been deployed to clear debris, operate jetting units and reopen roads where possible, although several routes remain closed.

Around 30 schools were closed due to the severe weather, and further disruption is possible later in the week as another Met Office warning comes into force on Thursday with more rain.

Anyone concerned about flooding can find advice on the Somerset Council website. In an emergency where life is at risk, residents should call 999 immediately.