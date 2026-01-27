Burnham-On-Sea MP meets GP leaders over pressures on local surgeries

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has held talks with senior Somerset GP representatives to discuss the growing pressures facing local doctors’ surgeries and the challenges patients are experiencing when trying to access appointments.

Ashley met with Dr Tim Horlock, Chair of the Somerset Local Medical Committee, and Dr Justin Geddes, its Medical Director, to hear first‑hand about the strain on General Practice across the county.

The discussion focused on GP capacity, workforce shortages, rising operational costs and the increasing shift of care from hospitals into community settings.

Dr Horlock and Dr Geddes said that although Somerset’s GP practices continue to deliver high‑quality care, demand is outstripping the number of available doctors.

They added that while extra funding has been directed into General Practice, rising costs — including National Insurance contributions — are limiting how far that investment can translate into more frontline staff.

Local issues affecting patients in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge were also raised, with the Local Medical Committee agreeing to take these concerns forward to Symphony at its next meeting.

The Burnham MP says he welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from local clinicians. “Although record amounts of taxpayers’ money are going into the NHS, my constituents are not feeling much benefit,” he said.

“They continue to tell me how difficult it is to get an appointment with their GP and how long they have to wait.”

“I raised this with the Local Medical Committee to make sure their needs are properly understood. I want GP services on the ground to be strengthened so that my constituents enjoy a better service.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with Somerset’s medical leaders to help improve access to care for local residents.