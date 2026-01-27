PHOTOS: Burnham Pantomime Society’s fun-filled ‘Puss In Boots’ opens this week

The curtain is set to rise on Burnham District Pantomime Society’s new production of Puss In Boots, which is set to take the stage at The Princess Theatre from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February.

This year’s show promises a lively mix of music, mischief and traditional panto fun as audiences follow the adventures of Sam Miller, his Aunt Windy, Cousin Flour and the quick‑witted Puss himself.

A spokesperson for the society told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com: “We’re thrilled to bring this classic tale to life with a local twist. Expect colourful characters, catchy songs and plenty of audience participation. There’s a gypsy, an ogre, a cat in boots and even rabbits – yes, rabbits!”

The production continues the group’s long‑standing tradition of offering family‑friendly entertainment each winter, with organisers promising a feel‑good show suitable for all ages.

Audiences are encouraged to join in the fun by cheering the heroes, booing the villains and enjoying an evening of classic pantomime magic.

Final tickets are available now through The Princess Theatre website. Performances will run nightly from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February, with additional matinee shows at the weekend.