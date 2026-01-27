Police commissioner visits Burnham and Highbridge for ‘constructive’ talks on local issues

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey has met with Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody to discuss ongoing local issues affecting the community.

This month’s meeting focused on concerns including unauthorised encampments, shoplifting linked to these incidents, and problems arising from van dwellers parking along the seafront and nearby residential roads.

Cllr Facey said the discussion was “constructive” and followed a recent meeting with Superintendent Lisa Simpson, who had provided the Town Council with an update on current policing strategies.

He noted that residents have since reported a visible increase in police presence across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The Town Council is encouraging residents to continue reporting incidents, as this information helps officers identify patterns and deploy resources where they are most needed.

PCC Clare Moody also visited the team and residents at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub and Food Pantry, below.

She said afterwards: “I spent time in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, meeting local leaders, community organisations and residents to hear directly about local priorities and how we can work together to keep communities safe.”

“Listening to communities is central to my Police and Crime Plan. Strong neighbourhood policing, early intervention and effective partnerships are essential if we are to prevent harm and build public confidence.”

“I began the day meeting Cllr Mike Facey, Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council. We discussed a range of community safety concerns, including police visibility, shoplifting, antisocial behaviour, illegal parking and seasonal pressures.”

“I was encouraged to hear about the positive impact of local police patrols and the excellent engagement of a PCSO working closely with residents and schools. Visible, locally focused policing is vital in tackling antisocial behaviour and ensuring communities feel safe and supported.”

“I then visited Morland Community Hub, where I met with Chair of Trustees Roger Keen and about 30 residents from the local area who relished coming together on a weekly basis to learn new skills, participate in different activities and connect around local issues. What struck me was the incredible range of people there – all with different backgrounds and experiences, supporting each other and strengthening their local community.”

“During my visit, I also saw the charity’s food pantry Project, a food service that currently supports around 100 families every week. Support like this is critical in helping people through financial hardship and reducing pressures that can increase vulnerability to crime and exploitation.”

“Residents shared concerns about drug-related activity, antisocial behaviour on local estates and speeding in residential areas, alongside the growing impact of the cost of living. Community-led organisations like this provide vital early intervention and prevention support.”

“What I heard throughout the day will inform my ongoing work with Avon and Somerset Police, local authorities and community partners. Keeping communities safe means focusing on prevention, partnership and visible neighbourhood policing — and I remain committed to delivering the outcomes that matter most to local people.”