Somerset air ambulance charity sets out plans for new base and second helicopter

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance (DSAA) has announced major developments aimed at expanding its life‑saving service, including plans for a new operational base in Yeovil and progress on introducing a second helicopter.

The charity says demand for its critical‑care missions has more than tripled over the past decade, with crews responding by both air and road.

Despite significant investment and innovation, DSAA says there are still patients it cannot reach quickly enough, and it is determined to close that gap.

DSAA has confirmed its intention to develop a new long‑term base at the Leonardo UK site in Yeovil, after signing a 35‑year lease supported by Leonardo, who will not charge the charity rent.

The proposed base would include modern clinical facilities, training areas, operational coordination rooms and spaces for community engagement. The charity says Yeovil offers excellent aircraft coverage across Dorset and Somerset, along with fast access to major roads for its rapid‑response vehicles.

A public consultation is planned for mid‑2026 before planning permission and fundraising take place. Until then, DSAA will continue operating from Henstridge Airfield, supported by Geoff Jarvis and the local community.

The charity has also confirmed progress on its second helicopter, funded through its 2ndHeli Appeal launched last September.

The aircraft has completed test flights and will soon travel to Gloucestershire Airport, where it will be fitted out for emergency medical missions. It is expected to enter service in summer 2026.

DSAA CEO Charles Hackett thanked supporters and said the developments mark a major step forward for the charity. He said the support from Henstridge had helped transform DSAA from a small operation flying only a few hours a day into one of the most advanced air ambulance services in the UK.

He added that the charity is committed to working transparently with residents as plans progress and hopes the public consultation will help shape a new facility designed to support its work for decades to come.

In 2025, DSAA allocated £30 million from its reserves to fund the second helicopter, redevelop its operational base and support key modernisation projects. The charity says the combination of a new base, a second aircraft and continued community backing will strengthen its ability to reach every patient who needs critical care and give them the best possible chance of survival.