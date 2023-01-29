A Berrow resident has warned local residents in the area to be vigilant following an attempted house break-in during the early hours of Saturday (January 28th).

The Brent Road resident posted this doorbell video footage online of a man outside her home at 1.40am at the same time that a window was forced open.

She says: “This was an attempted house break-in in Brent Road, near Berrow Medical Centre at 1.40am. Three males went towards the Medical Centre after being disturbed. Our Ring door bell captured footage of one personal and the Police have been notified.”

“Thankfully we were still awake, as they had managed to open a window. I disturbed them when I turned a light on after having a notification from the doorbell.”

She adds: “Stay safe and please make sure your property is secure.”

Anyone with information should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.